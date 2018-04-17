Learner drivers in Galway City must wait 13 weeks for test

Learner drivers in Galway City have to wait up to 13 weeks for a driving test at the centre in the Westside, according to new figures from the Road Safety Authority.

The figures show that in Galway, the average wait for a test is 9.8 weeks, while the longest wait time was 13 weeks.

The statistics are based on the waiting times for Category B driving test applicants (cars or light van) who had an appointment in the month of March.

The figures show that in Clifden, the average wait for a test is 14.8 weeks, with the longest wait being 16 weeks.

Figures for Loughrea show an average wait of 13.1 weeks, and a longest wait time of 14 weeks, while in Tuam, the average wait was 13 weeks, while the longest wait stood at 15 weeks.

Nationally, the RSA has a 10-week target for driving tests.

The statistics also show the longest average wait were in Buncrana (19.3 weeks); Gorey (18.4) and Nenagh (17.6), while the fastest centres were Shannon (8.7 weeks), Dungarvan and Athlone (both nine weeks).

The longest wait was recorded in Tralee at 25 weeks.

For driving test pass rates, the most up-to-date available are for 2016.

They show that learners in Clifden are more likely to pass the test than almost anywhere else, with the fourth highest success rates in the country.

Galway’s four test centres performed significantly better than the country’s average pass rate of just under 54%.

In Clifden, the pass rate was 70.12%, behind Ennis at 73.25%, Newcastle West in Limerick at 70.64% and Roscommon at 70.17%.

The rate in Loughrea was 62.93%; while Galway City recorded a 61.96% rate. In Tuam, the rate was 61.52%.

The worst pass rate in the country was in Churchtown, Dublin at 42.41%.