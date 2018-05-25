Laurencetown native appointed new IFA economist

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Laurencetown native Dr. Edel Kelly has been appointed the new economist for the Irish Farmers Association.
Dr. Kelly who is from a farming background, will take up the role next month.
She is currently an Assistant Professor of Economics at UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science.
Dr. Kelly was awarded a Doctorate from Dublin City University Business School in 2014.
She previously qualified with an MA in Economic Policy Evaluation and Planning at NUI Galway.
