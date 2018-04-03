Launch events for Galway pro-choice and adoption promotion campaigns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Separate launch events will take place this week for Galway pro-choice and adoption promotion campaigns.

Galway ‘Together for Yes’ will launch its campaign to repeal the 8th amendment at the Harbour Hotel at 7.30 this evening.

The launch will feature a variety of expert speakers and personal accounts of abortion.

Meanwhile, ‘My Adoption Story,’ which aims to promote adoption as an alternative to abortion, will be launched in Oranmore this week.

The national campaign which was founded by former Galway senator Fidelma Healy Eames will be launched at the Oranmore Lodge Hotel at 5pm on Friday.