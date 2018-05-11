Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Housing Minister has admitted that large sections of residential land owned by the city council have been ‘sterilised’ due to the proposed city outer bypass.
Minister Damien English was discussing the lack of social housing constructed in the city with Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly in the Dáil.
For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 4…
Large tracts of city residential land ‘sterilised’ by proposed bypass
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Housing Minister has admitted that large sections of residential land owned by the city council have been ‘sterilised’ due to the proposed city outer bypass.