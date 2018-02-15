Land Rover introduce Commercial version of Discovery

Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to commercial vehicles. Land Rover has just launched a commercial version of the Land Rover Discovery which is now on sale in Ireland.

Featuring 1,856 litres of flexible load space replacing the second and third row seats, the new Discovery affords driver and passenger premium levels of comfort and entertainment.

Available with Land Rover’s 3.0D TD6 258HP engine, Discovery Commercial shares the fundamental underpinnings of the Discovery, from its wide-spaced double-wishbone design at the front to its advanced multi-link layout at the rear, the Discovery Commercial’s suspension delivers more responsive handling without compromising Land Rover’s hallmark all-terrain capability and makes all journeys confident, comfortable and engaging.

Discovery Commercial comes exclusively with four-wheel drive, automatic transmission, twin-speed transfer box and air suspension. Fitted solely with Discovery’s front row seating; driver comfort and convenience remain unchanged with the HSE model featuring Heated Seats and a Cold Climate Pack as standard; this includes, Heated Windscreen, Heated Washer Jets and Heated Steering Wheel.

Second and third row seating have been replaced with 1,856 litres of hardwearing load-space. Accessed by a powered tailgate and benefiting from Discovery’s innovative powered inner tailgate, Discovery Commercial’s load-space measures 1,635mm long, 939mm high and 1,411mm wide. The boot aperture is large enough to accept loads measuring up to 1,000 x 735mm.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.