Lack of Oireachtas representation on city policing committee criticised

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Oireachtas members have been criticised over a lack of participation in the City Joint Policing Committee.

A meeting of the JPC today (26/3), members expressed disappointment that there is only one formal member of the committee in the Oireachtas – Junior Minister Seán Kyne.

Minister Kyne was at the meeting today and was welcomed by several city councillors who are also members.

Former senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh attended JPC meetings but it’s uncertain whether his replacement in the Seanad will attend the meetings in the future.

Labour Councillor Billy Cameron says he feels that some senior politicians may think the JPC is a ‘talking shop’.

He says their lack of interest in attending denigrates the work of the committee and they must think it’s only for the ‘lowlife of the political spectrum’.

Meeting administrator Peter Salmon from the city council says Oireachtas members can only sit on one JPC- either the city or county.

Councillor Donal Lyons proposed that the committee writes to all Oireachtas members alerting them of the JPC’s intention to ask the Justice Minister to relax the rules so that TDs and senators can sit on both the city and county JPCs if they wish.