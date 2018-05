Galway Bay fm newsroom -Knocknacarra and Barna are to be the focus points of an information evening on a new approach to learning Irish. (30/5)

Plean Teanga, Bearna – Cnoc na Cathrach or PTBC will hold the event in order to hear from locals about how language planning could be implemented in the two communities.

The group’s goal is to encourage the use of Irish on a bilingual basis where people introduce the language on a gradual basis.

