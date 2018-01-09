Knife and imitation firearm used in Salthill burglary

Gardai are investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in Salthill in which an imitation gun and a knife were produced.

Three men entered the house at Ocean Wave just before 9pm on Sunday. The occupants of the house were present, but not injured.

Gardaí are treating the incident as “very serious” and “worrying”..

The raiders made off with a blue HP laptop, a gold Samsung J5 mobile phone, a PlayStation 4, cash and documents.

They made their getaway on foot down an alleyway beside the house.

Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area on Sunday night is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514720.