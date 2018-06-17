Kinvara most expensive property market in Connacht/Ulster

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report on the Irish property market has revealed that Kinvara is the most expensive area across all of Connacht and Ulster.

The Daft.ie 2018 Wealth Report shows that the cost of the average home in the south-west village now stands at €318 thousand euro.

In second place in the Connacht/Ulster rankings is Oughterard at €236 thousand – while Clifden comes in fourth place at €225 thousand.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…