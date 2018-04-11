Kilrickle to get local water supply following 30 year battle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Cappataggle group water scheme has agreed to provide a water supply to Kilrickle, which has been without a public supply for over 30 years.

Around 200 connections are needed in the East Galway village – with locals currently relying on wells or rainwater tanks.

Members of the Cappataggle Group Water Scheme met last night and decided they’d work with the County Council and Irish Water to provide the supply.

