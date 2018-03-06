Just 14 submissions on changes to urban village plan for Ardaun

Galway bay fm newsroom:

Just 14 submissions have been received in relation to changes to the plan for a major new urban village at Ardaun on the east side of the city.

The changes were made to the original Ardaun Local Area Plan following comprehensive feedback from the public.

Traffic, pollution and the need to preserve the Irish language are among the main concerns of the Galway public in relation to the development.

The Ardaun plan aims to develop the area as a people and business-friendly urban village, well connected with the greater city and its environs, where a sustainable framework for private and public investment is available.