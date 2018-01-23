Judgement reserved in legal action against Inverin-based pharmaceutical firm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Judgement has been reserved in the case of a pharmaceutical giant which is taking legal action against a rival based in Connemara.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is suing Mylan Teoranta, based in Inverin and part of the multinational Mylan Group, claiming it has infringed its patents.

Teva, which is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, claims Inverin-based company, Mylan, breached its patent for a product used to treat multiple sclerosis patients.

Teva claims the product is being made in Galway and is being sold on the U.S market.

However, Mylan denies there is any patent infringement.

Teva is seeking damages and orders, including an injunction preventing Mylan infringing its patent.

The case has been admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court where it has been heard this week before Mr Justice David Barniville.

Judgement has been reserved until March.