Judge refuses injunctions against Inverin company over patent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A judge has refused to grant injunctions restraining a Galway-based pharmaceutical company from acting in alleged infringement of patent.

Israeli-incorporated Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had sought the orders against Mylan Teoranta, trading as Mylan Institutional.

According to today’s Irish Times, Teva claims a drug is being manufactured by Mylan at its plant in Inverin, for supply to multiple sclerosis patients in the U.S, infringes on a patent which is exclusive to Teva.

Mylan denies the claims and Justice David Barniville said he was satisfied that if Teva ultimately wins its proceedings against Mylan, damages would be adequate and therefore an injunction was refused.