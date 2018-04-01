Issue over property title holds up Department’s move

A Government Department is being prevented from moving into a prime in Tuam town centre – because of an issue over the title.

It was announced last year that the Department of Social Protection was to take up a 25 year lease on the old library building but it has been learned that there is a major snag to this happening.

It seems that there is an issue over the ownership of a tiny piece of property at the rear of the old library building which closed down almost ten years ago and has fallen into a state of dilapidation.

And this has prevented the Department moving into this three-storey building located at Shop Street, Tuam – works on the renovation of the new offices were due to commence late last year.

But it has emerged that works were stalled pending the determination of the ownership of this strip of property to the rear.

Fears have been expressed that it could end up in a similar situation to another piece of property in Tuam; land at the back of Tuam Stadium known as Browne’s Field which was left to the town to be used for recreational purposes.

An issue arose about the ownership of the property and the matter has still not been resolved six years later.

Galway East TD Sean Canney said that he understands that there is an issue over the title of the small bit of property and that, until the matter is resolved, the contractors engaged to carry out the renovations of the old library cannot move in.

It was expected that the new Department of Social Protection office in Tuam would be open by the middle of this year but that will not happen because of the latest complication.

It was announced this time last year that the old library had been leased and that works on its renovation would begin late last year. However, works were stalled.

It was understood that, when completed, there would be around 30 people employed at this prime Tuam town centre location which would have provided a much needed boost for local businesses.

Galway East TD Sean Canney said that it was important that a vacant building in the town centre in Tuam was being put to good use. He expressed disappointment at the delay.

The OPW was to renovate the vacant premises at a cost of around €1.7 million and lease it from the local authority for 25 years. The building is then be used as an Intreo office by the Department of Social Protection.

Intreo is a single point of contact for all employment and income supports from the Department of Social Protection. It provides services and supports for jobseekers and employers.

“It seems that there is an issue over title to the property at the rear and hopefully this will be resolved very soon,” Deputy Canney added.