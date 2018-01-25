Irish Water urged to be more transparent about plans for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is being urged to provide details of its future plans for upgrades across Galway.

The matter has been raised in the Seanad by Independent Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh.

It’s been revealed that a family who moved to a house Connemara in 2009 were connected to the public system, but have never had a proper water supply.

Senator O’Clochartaigh says more accountability is needed from Irish Water in terms of what their responsibilities are, and what they’ve planned for the public supply.