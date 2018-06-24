Irish Water to upgrade Ahascragh Sewerage Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish water has lodged a planning application to upgrade the Ahascragh Sewerage Scheme.

The works will include the provision of a higher capacity pumping station and the replacement and upgrade of the pipe network.

The result will be a significant boost in capacity as well as greater compliance with the water objectives of the Bunowen River.

The announcement follows a public consultation held this week at Daly’s in Ahascragh.

Local Councillor Aidan Donohue says it’s an important step in the future development of Ahascragh.