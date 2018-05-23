Irish Water to spend 2 million euro upgrading city sewers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is to spend 2 million euro upgrading sewers in Galway city centre.

Working alongside the city council, Irish Water says the project will address odour issues during storm water events, reduce sewer flooding and upgrade sewers.

GMC Contractors has been appointed to carry out the work and the areas which will be covered include William Street, Shop Street, High Street, Cross Street, Augustine Street and Flood Street.

The initial sewer cleaning, CCTV surveys and site investigation works are due to take place between July and October with the relining of the existing masonry sewer taking place from January to July next year.

A drop-in information evening for businesses will be held in the coming weeks to outline the planned works.

Irish Water’s Business Stakeholder Communication Lead, Siobhan Sheil says disruption will be kept to a minimum: