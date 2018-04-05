Irish Water to carry out major network upgrade in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is carrying out a major network upgrade in Connemara, starting today

The utility is replacing ageing water mains in Roundstone , Cornamona and Clonbur to improve the security of the water supply for local customers and reduce leakage.

In Roundstone the works will involve the decommissioning and replacement of over 160 metres of mains from the R341 to Fairgreen Cottages.

Water mains will also be replaced and decommissioned in Clonbur and Cornamona.

The replacement project will take place in a number of locations.

These include at the R345 main Cong to Clonbur Road from Ballykine Guesthouse to the waste water treatment plant

Works will also be undertaken at Ballymaglancy and on the R300 Clonbur to Cloughbrack Road from Kilbeg Upper

The Roundstone project has begun today, and will take around 6 weeks to complete.

The Clonbur and Cornamona upgrade will start on Monday and will take up to 26 weeks due to the rocky landscape.