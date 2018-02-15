Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway art collection is to be put on display at the Irish Embassy in Paris.
‘Looking West’ is a collection of nine artworks from NUI Galway.
The works will be exhibited at the embassy in Paris for two years.
A preview event, before the painting are shipped to France, will take place at NUI Galway’s Quad from 12-4pm, Wednesday to Saturday next week.
Irish Embassy in Paris to host Galway art collection
