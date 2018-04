Galway Bay fm newsroom – Investigations are continuing into the death of an elderly woman on a farm near Portumna on Friday afternoon.

Chrissie Treacy was struck by an agricultural vehicle at the farm at Boula, on the outskirts of the town.

A post mortem examination was concluded late last evening and Gardai say the results have now been passed to the investigation team.

