Investigation underway after safe taken and pub ransacked in Spiddal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are at the scene of a burglary at a pub in Spiddal.
They were called to the scene at An Nead bar at Bohoona East, where a safe has been taken from the pub and left on the roadside.
The pub has also been ransacked.
An area has been sealed off as crime scene investigators carry out a full examination of the safe and the premises.
