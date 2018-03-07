International delegates arrive as city hosts Ireland’s leading academic GP conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – International delegates are arriving in the city as Galway gears up to host Ireland’s leading academic GP conference.

The event will feature national and international keynote speakers, and cutting edge research.

Andrew Murphy, Established Professor of General Practice at NUIG says everyone agrees General Practice is key to Irish healthcare and this conference will answer questions on how best to support and develop it.

He added the issues will be addressed by leading international speakers and over a hundred active primary care clinicians and researchers.

The GP conference takes place at NUI Galway tomorrow and Friday.

It also marks the 21st anniversary of the foundation of the discipline of General Practice at NUI Galway.