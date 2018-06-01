Inis Oirr residents face nighttime water restrictions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents on Inis Oirr will face night-time water restrictions from Tuesday. (5/6)

A conservation notice was issued for the smallest Aran Island last week after the dry spell resulted in low levels in the reservoir.

Starting on Tuesday night, Inis Oirr’s water supply will be restricted between 11pm and 7am to ensure a consistent daytime supply.

Sean Corrigan is Irish Water Regional Information Officer and says storage is a major issue on Inis Oirr.