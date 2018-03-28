Inis Mor resident charged after island pub burgled and vandalised

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Inis Mór resident has been charged with possession of stolen property after a pub on the island was burgled and vandalised.

Almost five thousand euro worth of damage was caused to Joe Watty’s Pub in Kilronan following a robbery on the morning of St Patrick’s Day.

Almost five hundred euro worth of cash and cigarettes were taken, and the pub was badly damaged during the incident.

Following a search carried out this week, items were found linking the accused to the burglary.

24 year old Colm O’Goill with an address in Kilmurvey was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

He appeared this week before Galway District Court, and has been remanded on bail to appear before Kilronan district court on June 7th.