Local charged after island pub burgled and vandalised

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Inis Mór resident has been charged with possession of stolen property after a pub on the island was burgled and vandalised.

Almost €5,000 worth of damage was caused to Joe Watty’s Pub in Kilronan following a robbery on the morning of St Patrick’s Day.

Almost €500 worth of cash and cigarettes was taken, and the pub was badly damaged during the incident.

Following a search carried out this week, items were found linking the accused to the burglary.

24-year-old Colm O’Goill with an address in Kilmurvey was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

He appeared this week before Galway District Court, and has been remanded on bail to appear before Kilronan district court on June 7th.