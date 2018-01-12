Infection control measures at UHG due to flu outbreak

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The health service has closed a ward at University Hospital Galway to admissions due to a number of identified flu cases, and infection control measures have been implemented.

It means there will be restricted visiting to St. Mary’s Ward at UHG.

Hospital management says there has been an increase in the number of patients presenting at UHG this week and the number of inpatients with flu symptoms.

The HSE is urging anyone with flu-like symptoms to not visit patients in the hospital and also to avoid attending the A&E.

The public is urged to contact GPs by phone in the first instance.

Nationally the HSE says the flu virus has not peaked yet and the outbreak is likely to continue for another six weeks.