Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Independent Alliance has announced that Galway East TD Sean Canney will not be returning to the position of OPW Minister.
It follows reports of a row between Deputy Canney and Deputy Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran over the portfolio in recent days.
Independent Alliance reveals Sean Canney will not return to OPW Minister post
