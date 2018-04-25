Independent Alliance asks Sean Canney to clarify his position in the party.

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the Independent Alliance have asked Galway East TD Sean Canney to clarify his position in the party.
Deputy Canney is thought to be unhappy that he won’t be getting his junior ministry back after swapping roles with his colleague Kevin Boxer Moran.
