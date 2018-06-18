Galway Bay fm newsroom – A road safety audit carried out at Rocklands junction in Oranmore has identified more deficiencies than expected.
Transport Infrastructure Ireland has sanctioned 50 thousand euro for improvement works at the junction with the N18 Limerick Road.
However, the funding was contingent on an audit being carried out.
Increased funding needed for safety works at ‘dangerous’ Oranmore junction
