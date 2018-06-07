Impact of mindfulness policy to be explored at city event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The impact of policy relating to mindfulness will be explored at a conference in the city next week.

The event this day week, Thursday June 14th at NUI Galway, will explore how mindfulness is making its way into the health, education and justice systems.

Speakers include Minister Mary Mitchell O’ Connor and Dr. Ann Caulfield of Mayo-bsed Mindfulness Matters.

Vice President for Research at NUI Galway, Professor Lokesh Joshi says mental health is becoming a priority for governments.

