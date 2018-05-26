Illegal operators ‘drive taxis out of business’, Judge says

The operators of illegal hackneys are doing licensed drivers and taxis out of money and affecting their livelihoods.

This was a view expressed by Judge James Faughnan when he heard two cases of drivers operating without hackney licences at Tuam District Court.

And one of the illegal operators was threatened with imprisonment or a driving disqualification if he defied a court order by picking up a fare again.

And in both cases, the drivers were using vehicles that were more than ten years old and therefore would not be entitled to be licensed in any event because they are too old.

However, in one case there was a petition from residents in Dunmore that there was no taxi or hackney service available in the town and that the defendant was doing “a community service”.

They were referring to Charles Collins from Ballintava, Dunmore who was before the court for operating without a hackney licence. He was prosecuted by the National Transport Authority.

Compliance Officer Eugene McHale told the court that on September 18 last, acting on confidential information, rang the defendant and asked to be brought from Dunmore to Tuam for which he was charged €10.

When the witness made it known who he was, Collins admitted he did not have a hackney licence to operate or a hackney licence for his car.

Defending solicitor Conor O’Dwyer said that he was in possession of a petition from residents complaining about no hackney service in Dunmore.

“You are doing other people out of an income,” Collins was told by Judge Faughnan. “The law is the law and has to be observed.” He imposed a fine of €350 along with €400 costs.

In the second case, James Barnicle of 40 Lui na Greine, Claremorris was said to have brought a fare to Tuam at a cost of €30 for the occupants.

According to Compliance Officer Martin Murphy, he collected the fare outside the McWilliam Park Hotel and brought two passengers to the Ard Ri House Hotel in Tuam.

The witness followed the defendant and saw the €30 being handed over. He also said that the car was too old to be licensed and was filthy inside.

The court heard that Barnicle had previously held a Public Service Vehicle licence but the defendant told the Judge that in 2013 he was assaulted by three men and ceased operating a taxi.

He said, in his defence, that he didn’t look for money said that he had driven members of the Gardai and “the number one man in Mayo” but he did not specify who this was despite being asked by Judge Faughnan.

Judge Faughnan ordered a probation report on the defendant and warned him if he was found collecting a fare again he would be jailed or disqualified. The case has been adjourned to June 26.