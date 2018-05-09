IDA to consider proposal for industrial zoned land at Rahoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The IDA is to consider a proposal to develop industrial zoned lands at Rahoon.

Independent city councillor Donal Lyons and Independent TD Noel Grealish met with IDA executives today to discuss the lands located close to the Gateway Park.

The area was zoned industrial in the 1999 city development plan in a bid to encourage employment.

Companies currently located in the area include Alergen, Aviva and the RSA.

More on this story at 4…