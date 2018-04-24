IDA finally opens up €36m industrial site currently used for grazing

The IDA is finally making moves to open up a parcel of land in between Oranmore and Athenry, to pave the way for a multi-national to set-up in the area.

After the disappointing saga of Apple stalling plans to build a data centre at Lisheenkyle, it has been confirmed this week that the IDA will begin works in the coming days on building an access road to a greenfield site just off the motorway.

The site was purchased for €36 million during the Celtic Tiger property boom and is currently being used to graze sheep – with a pittance of a return.

Earlier this year the the Galway City Tribune revealed that in each of the past three years, the IDA has earned just €16,626 in annual rent for the 208 acres site in Athenry.

However, Mills Brothers contractors moved on site this week in preparation to build a road that would open-up the site for use by a multi-national.

The Galway City Tribune understands that the IDA does not have a company lined-up for the site yet, but it is building the road in order to make it a more attractive prospect for foreign direct investment.

The road will be just 400 or 500 metres long, but it will include a railway bridge – crossing the Dublin to Galway line – which will be welcomed by locals.

Galway County Councillor Peter Feeney (FG) said it may only be a small access road but it is a very positive development for the town.

“In terms of opening up that IDA lands for development, this is vital. It is badly needed to attract a multi-national. Once it’s built, it will basically mean that there is direct access to that site from the motorway. That is huge in terms of marketing it to potential investors,” said Cllr Feeney.

“That is good news for the West, County Galway and Athenry. In purely local terms, it will open up access to the school, and it is a railway bridge crossing, which will be welcomed in Athenry. It is being paid for by the IDA, so it is good news all round,” said Cllr Feeney.