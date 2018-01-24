Hundreds of homes without power in Galway East

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of homes in East Galway are without power this evening following severe weather conditions this afternoon.

Around 200 homes are without power in Tuam North, while a further 145 homes are without power in Glenamaddy.

There are also almost 300 homes experiencing blackout in the Athenry area.

Service to the affected areas is not expected to be fully restored until after 8 o’ clock tonight – further information can be found on esb.ie.