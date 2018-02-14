HSE ordered to pay four million euro settlement to Ballyglunin man

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 21-year old man with cerebral palsy has settled his High Court action over his hospital care at UHG with an interim payout of four million euro.

Oisin Fitzpatrick from Ballyglunin was a healthy 22-month old toddler when he became ill and was referred to University Hospital Galway.

He was treated over a number of days before a diagnosis of viral encephalitis was made, and a drug to treat the condition was administered.

Oisin’s counsel Oonagh McCrann SC told the High Court there was an alleged delay in the diagnosis and that it was due to the virus that Oisin is now wheelchair bound, has cerebral palsy, is spastic quadriplegic and cannot talk.

President of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly approved the settlement with an interim payout of four milliomn euro for the next three years.

According to the Irish Examiner, the case will come back before the court in three years time, when Oisin’s future care need will be assessed.