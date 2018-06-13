HSE holds off on planned bed reduction plan at UHG acute mental health unit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has agreed not to go ahead with a planned reduction in the number of beds in the new acute mental health admission unit at UHG.

The facility is due to be officially opened on June 30th.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association has welcomed the decision which follows a conciliation period under the auspices of WRC.

The PNA says the unit will now comprise 50 beds as originally planned, instead of 45 beds as announced by the HSE earlier this year.

The union had strongly opposed the proposed reduction in beds which, they argued, was in violation of commitments given by the HSE following the closure of 22 beds in Ballinasloe.