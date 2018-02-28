HSE confirms Shantalla is preferred location for 10 million euro primary care facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that Shantalla is its preferred location for a 10 million euro primary care facility.

The existing health centre at Shantalla is housed in a 50 year old building, which has been described as ‘dilapidated’ and ‘not fit for purpose.’

The Shantalla facility has been raised at Regional Health Forum level by city councillor and forum member Padraig Conneely.

He says staff at the existing facility are concerned about the condition of the building.

HSE Chief Tony Canavan says the centre falls a long way short of what the health executive would want.

He says the Saolta group wants to provide a new primary care centre at the Shantalla site – which would cost an estimated 10 million euro.

However, the proposal has yet to receive capital funding.

A brief is currently being prepared in relation to the proposed centre – and it’s hoped an assessment can be carried out at the city site this year.