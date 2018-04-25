HSE apologises to women at centre of Dunmore foster abuse scandal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Service Executive has apologised unreservedly to three women at the centre of a Dunmore foster home abuse scandal.

The women were in foster care arranged by the HSE’s Galway Community Care between 2005 and 2007.

It comes as questions have been raised about the HSE’s handling of the initial reports of abuse.

Some of the women waived their right to anonymity in order to name their abuser as 29 year old Keith Burke of Addergoolemore in Dunmore, as part of an RTE Investigates report broadcast on Primetime.

In recent weeks Keith Burke was sentenced after he was found guilty of raping the then three foster children between 2003 and 2007.

He was sentenced to seven and a half years for the rape charges.

In a statement the HSE said that while no apology can undo the harm inflicted on the three girls, it is important that the HSE expresses a heartfelt apology at this time.

It’s understood all of the relevant historic files are with Tusla since 2014.

The HSE adds that it has been in contact with Tusla in order to discuss how best to determine whether the case raises any concerns for HSE-delivered services today.