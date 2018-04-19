Housing Minister aims to provide 2000 social houses for Galway by 2021

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Housing Minister’s claiming significant progress is being made on the construction of social housing – and says he’ll deliver over 2000 units across Galway in the next three years.
New figures show just over 2 and a half thousand homes were completed nationwide by the end of 2017.
For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 10….

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR