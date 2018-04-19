Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Housing Minister’s claiming significant progress is being made on the construction of social housing – and says he’ll deliver over 2000 units across Galway in the next three years.
New figures show just over 2 and a half thousand homes were completed nationwide by the end of 2017.
Housing Minister aims to provide 2000 social houses for Galway by 2021
