House-to-house enquiries following assault and robbery

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are planning to carry out house-to-house enquiries, following an assault and robbery in the city last night.

A man in his mid-20s was accosted while walking in the St. Mary’s Road area of Newcastle.

The 25-year-old man was walking alone through St. Mary’s College at St. Mary’s Road when he was approached by four youths.

They subsequently assaulted him and robbed a sum of cash and the man’s mobile phone.

The victim didn’t suffer serious injuries and alerted Gardaí straight away.

Gardaí are now reviewing CCTV from the St. Marys Road and Shantalla area and will also carry out house-to-house enquiries.

Anyone who may have been in the Shantalla area around 9pm last night and who may have seen the culprits is asked to contact Mill Street Garda Station on 091 538000.