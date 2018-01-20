House prices across Galway rocket by almost 40 percent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The price of a home across Galway has rocketed by almost 40 percent.

That’s according to a new national pricing survey, which found the average home in the county now costs 165 thousand euro.

That’s an increase of 38 percent over the past 12 months – and experts predict prices will rise by a further 3 percent during 2018.

Meanwhile, city properties command far greater prices, with the average home now costing 275 thousand euro.

Growth there has been considerably slower at 10 percent – however, further growth of 10 percent is expected over the coming year.

In the city catchment area, The Irish Independent 2018 Price Survey has identified Barna as an upcoming property hotspot for the coming year.

While in the county, particularly high demand is expected for Tuam in particular over the next twelve months due to it’s access to the M17 motorway.

Residential Property Editor with the Irish Independent, Mark Keenan, says the increases across Galway are the highest nationwide.

Mr Keenan says stifled development in Galway is causing house prices to increase rapidly – and parts of the city may soon rival prices in Dublin.