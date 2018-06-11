Hopes for city medtech industry to expand into county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Junior Minister and Galway East TD, Ciaran Cannon has highlighted the opening of a new Medtech company in Oranmore, as evidence that Galway’s thriving Medtech industry could expand into the county.

The Minister highlighted the launch of Oliver Healthcare Packaging’s technology centre at Westlink Commercial Park in Oranmore as proof that towns throughout Galway with access to the motorway have a lot to offer.

Galway’s image as a centre of excellence for the Medtech industry has been focused on the city with the majority of Medtech businesses operating out of industrial estates such as Parkmore and Mervue.

Minister Cannon says the technology centre will enable new and existing medtech businesses to develop their packaging off site and will support further expansion of the sector.