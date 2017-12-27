Homes without water following burst watermain

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Some households in the Coolough area of the city are without water today due to a burst main in the city yesterday.

A watermain burst in the Ballybrit area yesterday afternoon disrupting the supply to the Ballybrit, Ballybane, Parkmore and surrounding areas.

Irish Water and Galway County Council carried out repairs to the leak which were completed last evening.

However, water in the Coolough village area had to be diverted to feed the greater area and crews are working to restore a full supply to that area this morning.