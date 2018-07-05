Homeless students forced to sleep in Eyre Square

Homeless students slept rough in Eyre Square at the beginning of this academic year because of a dearth of accommodation – leading to fears that dozens more face the same nightmare predicament this September.

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte has revealed that some 22 students slept rough in Galway city’s main public green space because they couldn’t find student digs.

And given that there has been no increase in available accommodation in the meantime – coupled with the fact that a huge number of last year’s students have already booked out available spaces – there are fears that new arrivals to both of Galway’s third-level institutions will find themselves with nowhere to live.

Some will resort to long commutes or couch surfing – but others may be forced to sleep out until they can find a place to rent.

The Fianna Fáil TD said rough sleeping students highlighted once again the worsening problem of homelessness, and shortage of accommodation.

“Last year, 22 students slept homeless at the beginning of the year on Eyre Square in Galway because they could not find accommodation,” said Deputy Rabbitte.

“Student accommodation needs to be a priority and we need to look at how we can support these young adults. They do not want to put the burden on their parents when they cannot find digs or suitable accommodation.

“We need to have people within the City Council and the County Council who can assist those to whom I refer. People in third-level education should not have to sleep rough because they do not want to put pressure on their parents.”

