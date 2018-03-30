Higher planning board rules out pay and display Salthill car park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second attempt to complete and retain a temporary car park at the site of the old Sacre Coeur hotel in Salthill has failed.

Last year, the city council rejected plans by Rockport Limited for a temporary pay & display car park at Lenaboy Gardens.

This decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, which has now upheld the refusal of the city council.

Rockport Limited wanted to complete and retain the 61 space car park and associated site development works at the former Sacre Coeur hotel site for a period of 5 years.

The city council refused to grant planning permission as part of the site is zoned residential.

In an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, the company argued that the site is adjacent to the commercial core of Salthill and would represent a vast improvement for the residential amenities of the area.

However, the higher planning board also found that the retention of the pay & display car park would be incompatible with the zoning objective for the area.

As a result the board states that it would have a negative impact on the amenities of adjoining properties.