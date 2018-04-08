High level meeting to discuss Educate Together secondary school for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners are hopeful that a major announcement will be made on a new Educate Together secondary school for Galway in the coming weeks.

It’s as a high level meeting will tomorrow discuss what they describe as a ‘glaring problem’ in Galway – the lack of any second-level option across the county.

While Galway currently has five Educate Together primary schools – in Claregalway, Newcastle, Clarinbridge, Knocknacarra and Tuam – there are currently no second level options available across the county.

A meeting set to take place tomorrow – the latest in a long running campaign and to be attended by a number of local TDs – is organised by The Galway Educate Together Second-Level Startup Group.

They’re hoping a long-running campaign for an Educate Together secondary school in Galway will culminate in a major annoucement in the coming weeks.

Campaigners say they expect the Government to make a significant statement on the back of the recent completion of a review on it’s school building programme.

They also claim that enrolment figures suggest that secondary level students in Galway will exceed current capacity as soon as 2019.

The Government has long been accused of failing to deliver to commitments made on it’s divestment programme – which aims to remove the overwhelming reliance on Catholic schools to deliver education.

Activists say the lack of an Educate Together second-level school in Galway is a ‘glaring’ problem – and are hopeful tomorrow’s meeting will drum up further support for their long-running campaign.