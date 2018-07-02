Health Minister says new Tuam Primary Care Centre will ease pressure on hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health Minister Simon Harris says Tuam’s new Primary Care Centre will help ease pressure in hospitals.

Full service began at the facility at Sean Purcell Road in Tuam last December but was officially opened by Minister Harris this afternoon. (2/7)

The centre features a range of modern clinical facilities designed to meet HIQA standards, and will offer services including dental and ophthalmology.

Meanwhile, Minister Harris will travel to NUI Galway in the next hour where he will officially open the Human Biology Building.