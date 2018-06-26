Health Minister in city and Tuam for official openings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health Minister Simon Harris will be in the city and Tuam next week to officially open two new buildings. (2/7)

Minister Harris will open Tuam Primary Care Centre and will then travel to the city to open the new Human Biology building at NUI Galway.

Tuam Primary Care Centre at Sean Purcell Road features a range of modern clinical facilities and opened its doors to the public in December.

Primary care centres are a one-stop shop for a communities basic health needs outside of a hospital setting.

The Tuam Primary Care Centre houses a wide range of services including GP, dental, mental health, social work, occupational therapy and community nursing.

Health Minister Simon Harris will officially open Tuam Primary Care Centre on Monday July 2nd at 12.30pm.

Following the event in Tuam, Minister Harris will travel to the city to officially open a new flagship home for biomedical teaching and research at NUI Galway.

