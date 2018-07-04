Health Minister awaits recommendations for site of proposed elective hospital for Galway

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister hopes to see plans advanced within a year for a new elective hospital for Galway.
Simon Harris says the model could dramatically improve waiting times for people in the west and north-west and would take up to four years to deliver.
For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 2…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR