Headford Road residential development plans hit stumbling block

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to make changes to a housing development at Headford Road in the city has hit a stumbling block.

Last month the city council granted planning permission to Cahermorris Development Limited for a new layout for 15 new houses at Bothar na Choiste.

However, that decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

When city planners granted planning permission for a new layout for the planned residential development at Bothar na Choiste last month, they attached 24 conditions.

However, a Castlegar resident is appealing an element of the development.

In an appeal, the resident raises concern about removing a dividing wall to combine communal open space with the existing Caireal Mór estate.

He argues that there would be a loss of visual amenities and a loss of privacy as a result.

A decision is expected from An Bord Pleanála by October.